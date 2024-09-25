Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,211 shares of company stock valued at $38,945,503. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

