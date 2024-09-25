Alight Capital Management LP Purchases 15,861 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alight Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 996,748 shares of company stock valued at $104,640,053. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 276.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

