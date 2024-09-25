Alight Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.