Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Up 4.5%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.92. 36,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 55,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 61.24% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 47,340 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 47,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,840 shares of company stock valued at $68,404. Company insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

