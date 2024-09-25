Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Up 4.5%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.92. 36,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 55,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Allbirds Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 61.24% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
