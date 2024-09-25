Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after purchasing an additional 253,373 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

