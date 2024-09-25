Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

