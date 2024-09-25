AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 216.7% in September

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,639. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 108,842 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.