AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 216.7% in September

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,639. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 108,842 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

