AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

APRW stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $316.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

