Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 70.7% in September

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,879. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.60.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.