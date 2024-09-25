Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 70.7% in September

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ERC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,879. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.