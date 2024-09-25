Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ALMTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About Almonty Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.