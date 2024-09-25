Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

