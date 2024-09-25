Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 698.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

IMOM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 4,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 2.31% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

