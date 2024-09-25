Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
ABCS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.
About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.