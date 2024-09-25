Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

