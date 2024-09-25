Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.43.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

