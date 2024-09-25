Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock worth $31,714,532. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

