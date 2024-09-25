Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 547 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $4,594,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.14.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

ACN opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average is $321.04. The company has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

