Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $496,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,378,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Benchmark upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

