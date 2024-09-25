Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $774,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

