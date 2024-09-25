Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,082 shares of company stock worth $10,516,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

