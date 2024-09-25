Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

MPWR stock opened at $911.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $862.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.