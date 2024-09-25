Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $125,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WTS opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

