Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,886.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Okta Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,439 shares of company stock worth $50,396,157. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.