Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after acquiring an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.