Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

