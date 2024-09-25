Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $665,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Moderna by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,012. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

