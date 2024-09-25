Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.