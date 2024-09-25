Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

