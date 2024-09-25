Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,852 shares of company stock worth $38,079,259 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.35 and its 200-day moving average is $293.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $366.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

