Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,162,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,880. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

