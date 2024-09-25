Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.47

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.47 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.50). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 48,450 shares trading hands.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 62.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of £71.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5,925.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.16.
Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Real Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.