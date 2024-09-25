Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Down 76.7% in September

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

