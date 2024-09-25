ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ REIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 14,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Read More

