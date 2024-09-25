ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.64. 739 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.89% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

