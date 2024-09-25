AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.13

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.13 and traded as high as C$33.69. AltaGas shares last traded at C$33.64, with a volume of 1,851,520 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.19.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.299654 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

