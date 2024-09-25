AlTi Global Inc. Buys 3,465 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,380,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,633 shares of company stock worth $18,100,349 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.66. The stock has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.73.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

