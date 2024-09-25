AlTi Global Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 738,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

