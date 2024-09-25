AlTi Global Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $254.27 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $812.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

