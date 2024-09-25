AlTi Global Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.2% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $118,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

