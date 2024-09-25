AlTi Global Inc. Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,587 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

WY stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

