Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ATRWF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

