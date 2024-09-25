Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,699 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $9,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.04. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.