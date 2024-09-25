Amalgamated Bank Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

