Amalgamated Bank Has $2.56 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,609,023 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

