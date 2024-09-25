Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,259 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $60.76.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

