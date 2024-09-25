Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,086 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.