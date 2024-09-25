Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $49,977.62 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 327,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,685. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $23,495,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.