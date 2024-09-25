Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 557.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776,619 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports accounts for approximately 2.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at $47,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $5,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Amer Sports stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

