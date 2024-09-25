American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

American Eagle Outfitters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

