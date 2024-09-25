American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
American Eagle Outfitters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of AEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
See Also
