American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 592,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
