American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.88. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 104,492 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $599,784.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,234.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

